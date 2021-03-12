A concrete path in the Dwejra countryside is to be removed and resurfaced using sustainable material approved by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

Back in February, the Superintendence had halted the works and was in talks with Infrastructure Malta “to determine the way forward”.

Heritage NGO Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail said on Friday that the Superintendence had now approved a revised methodology to relay the old path which is in a deteriorated state.

The NGO had previously said that the road is a “historical military path built to serve the Dwejra Lines, of which it forms an integral element.”

In its Facebook post on Friday, it attached a picture shared by independent candidate Arnold Cassola on Thursday evening. Cassola had questioned whether the concrete was being removed.

The NGO said it had been told by the Superintendence that the part of the passageway that was not yet covered with the reinforced concrete path was to be resurfaced with a cement bound mixture considered "sustainable and acceptable".

Works taking place at the path in Dwejra Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The works are being inspected by the Superintendence’s officers.

Infrastructure Malta had previously defended the works, saying that the paving was being done “in line with applicable road works permits for such works".