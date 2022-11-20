The list of political appointees who shamed the entity/regulator they were responsible for seems never-ending. Just look at the scandals at the top of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the finance and transport entities, the planning authority… it is like reading a chronicle of disasters. Except the joke is on us taxpayers.

Political appointees are not a post-2013 phenomenon. In fact, engaging so-called persons of trust is a long-standing practice. It makes sense in the case of a few sensitive positions where the incumbent must enjoy the complete trust of a minister or parliamentary secretary. But it is clear that too many positions are being blatantly abused, often by appointees with pay packages well above their competence.

Joseph Muscat’s administration contaminated the system of appointing people in top positions, including heads of regulators and state organisations. It was evident – and the benefit of hindsight now proves it – that Muscat’s administration used such positions to handsomely reward specific individuals, curry favours and even to serve as henchmen.

Sadly, there seems little indication that this terrible practice has changed. In Malta, skills, academic qualifications and experience play second fiddle to political allegiance.

Some say given the size of the population, choices may be limited, but it is clear enough talent exists to meet the demand to fill the top sensitive positions. This country loses such talent only to its peril and to the benefit of possible competitors. The brain drain continues as Maltese professionals disillusioned with the institutionalised nepotism pack their bags. Many have managed to leave a mark on the international stage.

Meanwhile, in Malta, instead of accountability we continue seeing arrogance, while non-disclosure supersedes transparency. Take the example of former finance minister Edward Scicluna. Just a few weeks ago, the man who is now governor of the central bank flatly refused to explain a decision he made in 2014 to appoint former high-ranking police officer Silvio Valletta to the board of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

“It was my prerogative... and I don’t need to give a reason for it,” he arrogantly told the information and data protection appeals tribunal. He may have been technically correct but he definitely was not in line with the spirit of the Public Administration Act.

That law gave birth to the parliamentary standing committee on public appointments, empowered to grill people nominated to fill certain positions, including the chairman of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit. Now if the legislator felt accountability should prevail in the chairman’s appointment why did the minister seem to argue otherwise in terms of board members?

When friends with no experience, who the governing party or minister is indebted to, are appointed to top or sensitive positions, it is easier to exercise quasi omertà. We’ve seen a chronicle of party supporters being shifted from the heads of one entity to another.

Times of Malta branded it “a veritable strategy of musical chairs” when reporting, a few days ago, that several heads of government entities are being moved to other organisations within the public sector. Of course, these include capable and upright people but there are also names that have been involved in past controversies.

The way certain appointments were made, especially in the case of persons of trust, attracted the attention of international bodies like the Venice Commission and GRECO. Indeed, the Venice Commission had recommended both a constitutional amendment and law provisions to limit the appointment of persons of trust.

It will not be a moment too soon if parliament moves fast to make such constitutional and legal provisions. It is just as imperative the list of nominees the parliamentary committee on public appointments must examine is extended too.

Public appointments must not raise eyebrows, let alone lead to scandals and embarrassing incidents.