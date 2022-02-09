Another 172 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as a 92-year-old woman died while being positive with the virus, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci said in Times of Malta on Wednesday that almost half of all COVID-19 deaths among the over 60s this year came from the 5% of people in that age group who did not take a vaccine booster dose.

Another 304 patients recovered. This means that the number of known active cases is now down to 2,097.

Seventy-nine of the current COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including four who are receiving intensive treatment.

On Tuesday, 186 new cases were recorded and there were 89 patients in hospital including four in intensive care.

EU data shows that Malta's COVID-19 case rate is now the lowest in Europe.

A total of 335,740 booster doses have been given so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that 23,085 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to children aged 5-11 so far, including 9,776 second doses.