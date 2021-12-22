The current surge in COVID cases is worrying many employers, the Malta Employers’ Association said on Wednesday as it warned that government inaction may lead to a serious economic slowdown in the first quarter of 2022.

In a statement issued after Malta registered a record 582 cases, the association said public health should never be subject to popular opinion and in such emergencies, all necessary actions need to be taken to ascertain that the negative effects of the pandemic are not prolonged.

“Contrary to what some may believe, there is no trade-off between public health and economic imperatives, and any attempt to enforce such a trade-off may only yield short term gains which will certainly be paid for with interest in the medium to long term," it said.

The association said the current spike in cases is a worrying trend which, if sustained, might lead to strong disruptions in business activity in all economic sectors in 2022.

It warned of absences caused by illness, more people under quarantine, possible school closures and stricter measures to compensate for the postponement of decisive actions which are currently needed.

MEA added that queries that have been repeatedly sent to the health ministry about COVID and employment-related issues have remained unanswered.

It appealed for leadership to prevail over populism through measures that prevent dense public gatherings.

The association noted there have been too many reports of lax enforcement in public gatherings, even those organised by politicians, giving the wrong impression that COVID is not to be taken seriously because many people have taken the vaccine.

“People have to be made conscious of the reality of the situation, and that 2022 cannot be another year where government will have to retain the wage supplement with all the fiscal consequences it entails, and where enterprises will continue to struggle against the difficulties brought by COVID, especially if such situations are self-inflicted,” the MEA said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Association of Catering Establishment expressed concern about the increase in COVID-19 positive cases and warned about the consequences on the catering industry of "unfounded statements" calling for the sector to be closed because of a surge of COVID-19.

In the morning, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said the hospital is full and nurses are exhausted. It said non-urgent surgeries should be postponed.

This, it said was the price the people had to pay after the government failed to close bars and stop travel from high-risk countries.