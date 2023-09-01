Enemalta said on Friday it was reinforcing the electricity network system in Siġġiewi, Ħamrun and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq among others.

In Siġġiewi it installed 11 kilovolt underground cables which Enemalta said provided the company with alternative connections for when its technical teams need to restore supply.

It also kicked off preparatory work for a new distribution centre in the same locality.

Enemalta said it was accelerating several projects in different localities to reinforce its electricity distribution system, as part of its long-term €160 million investment plan launched last year.

This work includes new distribution centres and substations, reinforcement and modernisation of existing infrastructure and the installation of underground cables and aerial lines to increase capacity, flexibility and security of the network.

Enemalta said it was also installing modern equipment in several substations, to upgrade them with more secure technologies, automated systems and increased capacity.

Amongst others, it recently installed a new cable in Paola to reinforce a substation near the school.

Around 40 new substations are being commissioned this year. Works are underway on 20 of them, including one in Labour Avenue, Naxxar.

The company has also finalised plans for a new distribution centre in Naxxar for customers who are currently relying on the Mosta Distribution Centre.

Meanwhile, Enemalta just completed works on aerial lines in Żebbuġ and Qormi.

Following a series of power cuts during a heatwave in July, multiple localities reported power cuts on Thursday afternoon as a storm passed over the island.