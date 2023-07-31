Power went out in parts of Attard, Balzan, Birkirkara, Ħamrun, Msida, Qormi, San Ġwann, Santa Venera and Żebbuġ on Monday night.

Enemalta acknowledged the outage on its interactive map, saying it was addressing a fault in its network impacting these areas.

On Monday, some of those impacted by the power cut took to social media to express frustration and dread at what they feared will be another sleepless night.

"Looks like it's our turn now," a Qormi reader lamented, with an Attard resident adding that temperatures have remained below 40°C for days.

Over the past two weeks, Malta struggled through a heatwave coupled with a series of power cuts lasting days at a time in some places.

The energy provider blamed sustained heat for penetrating the road and impacting cables.

Enemalta had warned that a drop in temperatures will not mean that there will not be any more power cuts.

The situation seemed to return back to normal by the end of last week.