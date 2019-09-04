Environment Minister José Herrera on Saturday said he had "taken note" of a mass demonstration against the problem with over-development in Malta.

In a tweet, the minister said that while the government was committed to delivering its electoral programme, it was "important to continue listening to the public.”

[twitter id="script" link="

Qiegħed nieħu nota tal-messaġġi li ntbgħatu illum waqt id-dimostrazzjoni.



Filwat li l-@MaltaGov huwa impenjat illi jwettaq il-programm ta’ ħidma tiegħu, huwa importanti li nkomplu nisimgħu lill pubbliku. — José Herrera (@JoseHerreraMP) September 7, 2019

​

Organisers estimate that some three thousand people took to the streets of Valletta for a protest march which was backed by roughly 70 different civil society groups.

Dr Herrera had already resorted to social media when civil society had voiced concerns about the environment in the past.

Back in July he had shared an image decrying the chopping down of trees - just as the government pushed through plans that would entail the uprooting of more than 500.

At the time, the minister had been inundated with dozens of angry comments.

Meanwhile, Dr Herrera was the second high profile member of the Labour Party to acknowledge the protest march today, after MEP Alfred Sant came out in support of the event.

In a Facebook post uploaded before the protest kicked off, the former prime minister said that no matter how great or small it would be, the event's goals were valid and necessary.

Dr Sant said this was especially true of the calls for a moratorium on large projects, and the need for better construction and planning rules.