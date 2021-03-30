Activist group Moviment Graffitti has complained that Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg is refusing to meet it in the presence of residents and farmers to discuss plans for a controverisal new road in Dingli.

Various attempts for a meeting – coordinated by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia as a mediator – fell through in the past few days, Wayne Flask from the NGO, said.

The movement's activists will therefore stay on site in an attempt to stop works.

At the heart of the issue is the building of a new road to link an alley at Daħla tas-Sienja to San Ġwann Bosco Street in Dingli. Moviment Graffitti is insisting that no permit has been issued, the road will stray outside the development zone and take up valuable agricultural land.

“We plan to stay here…. This is about social justice. They don’t have the clearance from the Lands Authority to do the works in an ODZ as there have been not any expropriations. This is clearly illegal,” Flask said.

Moviment Graffitti have been calling on Borg and Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi to meet them on the site in Dingli where work has started on the controversial new road and share plans of works intended outside of the development zone.

“We were told to send our demands which we did. They are trying to divide us. We were also told that the meeting is conditional to us leaving the area, but we did not agree to this since it depends on the outcome,” said Flask.

Infrastructure Malta decided to go ahead with the construction of the schemed street after the Environment and Planning Tribunal turned down an appeal against a permit for the uprooting of trees.

Since then, three Dingli residents filed a judicial protest against Moviment Graffitti, arguing that the activist group was acting “abusively, clandestinely and against the express wishes of residents”. However, nearly 250 Dingli residents signed a Graffitti petition against the building of the road. The Dingli council has come out in favour of the plans.

The Planning Authority has said that the road works in this part of Dingli formed part of a scheme road and no permit was, therefore, required.