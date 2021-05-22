After two years of waiting, Destiny Chukunyere will be the sixth performer in tonight’s Grand Final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Singing Je Me Casse, Destiny will be taking the stage at Rotterdam Ahoy, in the Netherlands.

The running order of the 26 participants was revealed on Friday.

The Eurovision Grand Final Running Order

Cyrpus’ Elena Tsagrinou will open the show with El Diablo, and San Marino’s Senhit will close the evening with Adrenalina.

Destiny will be performing after Russia’s Manizha Russian Woman.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is the 65th edition and is being held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands following the country’s victory at the 2019 contest with Duncan Laurence’s Arcade.

The concert was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but is now going ahead under strict conditions.

Where can you watch tonight’s finale?

The Public Broadcasting Service will be broadcasting the live show at 9pm on TVM and on the official Eurovision Song Contest You Tube channel.

Times of Malta will run a live blog and you can get involved by emailing newsroom@timesofmalta.com.

When will I know about results?

26 countries will be taking part in the grand final: 10 from each semi-final, plus the ‘Big Five’ (United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy) and the hosts, the Netherlands.

Duncan Laurence was the winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Source: Eurovision website

There will also be interval acts performed by 2019 Eurovision winner, Duncan Laurence, DJ Afrojack, Glennis Grace and Wulf.

Once all 26 countries have performed the voting process will begin.

The overall score is a combination of the public vote and a vote by professional juries taken from the music industry.

Viewers can vote by telephone, SMS or through the official Eurovision app. You cannot vote for your own country.

TVM presenter Stephanie Spiteri will represent Malta and read the votes of the Maltese.

The winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest should be announced by 12:30am.

Who are the favourites?

At the beginning of the month, official bookmaker’s predicted that Destiny was likely the Eurovision Song Contest winner, giving her a 20 per cent chance of winning the contest.

Yet, after the dress-rehearsals and semi-final show, Malta has now slipped into third place in the odds, with 12 percent chance of winning, putting Italy and France ahead to win the contest.

The Italian rock band, Maneskin Zitti E Buoni, in the 24th place, is currently on the top of the bookmakers list for winning the concert, with a 26 percent winning chance according to bookmakers.

With 20 per cent winning chance, French singer Barbara Pravi is listed as the second most likely winner of the song contest. Pravi will sing Violà in the 20th place on Saturday.

At the very bottom of the bookmaker’s list is Germany’s Jendrick I don’t feel hate, Albania singer Anxhela Peristeri’s Karma and Spain’s Blas Cantó Voy A Quedarme.