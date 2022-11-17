Arnold Cassola said on Thursday the European Public Prosecutor's Office was investigating the Marsa Junction project after being summoned by local police to elaborate on “first-hand evidence” of corruption.

On Saturday, the independent candidate said he had presented the police commissioner with email and WhatsApp chat conversations between major players involved in the multi-million euro project.

Cassola had said at least two “well-known personalities” are involved.

But the following day, former Infrastructure Malta boss Fredrick Azzopardi insisted he had nothing to hide. He told Times of Malta the tendering process for the project preceded his appointment at the infrastructure agency and that the text messages referred to were related to invoicing.

On Thursday Cassola said that he had been summoned to the Financial Crime Unit offices in Santa Venera.

He said on Wednesday police officers had been asked by the EPPO to ask him "two specific questions" about documentation he had presented concerning the WhatsApp and email messages that he had handed over to the police authorities.

"I was also asked if I had anything new to add. Something which I did, and then I confirmed my statement by signing it," he added in a statement.