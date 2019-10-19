People with mental health disorders are being discriminated against because of how disability is measured, according to Mental Health Commissioner John Cachia.

This discrimination translates into a lack of benefits for people with mental health disorders when compared to those with recognised disabilities, he said.

“A mental disorder can also be a disabling disorder,” he said.

“There is discrimination between people suffering from a disability and this has to be tackled head-on.”

He said it was an issue his office was “taking up vigorously”.

Examples of benefits those with mental health disorders are losing out on include having a disability pension, job opportunities and free medicines.

Dr Cachia was speaking during a conference organised by the occupational therapy department within Mental Health Services titled ‘#Talk: Mental Health and Community Inclusion’.

More than one in two Maltese will experience a mental disorder in their life, according to the Mental Health National Strategy 2020-2030 launched in July. They range from addiction disorders to schizophrenia.

Dr Cachia spoke about the need to empower people with mental health problems and to address mental health at community level by building bridges with councils, churches and families.

46% struggle to get information

The conference yesterday served as a platform for the launch of a glossary of terminology from the Mental Health Act compiled by occupational therapist Stacy Debono.

As well as being a tool for students and stakeholders, the glossary, which defines 64 technical terms and is available in Maltese and English, helps those with mental health problems understand the language professionals use.

According to the Malta Health Literacy Survey 2014, almost half the people in Malta (46 per cent) struggle to get information about common problems such as stress and depression.

Mental Health Services CEO Stephen Sultana said that the glossary was important as it helped people understand the act which is the backbone of Mental Health Services.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, chair of the Malta Trust Foundation, said the glossary would help overcome the stigma that unfortunately still dominated our culture and our communities.

She spoke about the countless times that young people had told her about the hurtful comments they faced.

These included: “you’re good for nothing”, “you’re lazy”, “you’re incompetent at work”, “your existence is useless”.

Such comments, she said, left deep scars, could break a person’s spirit and even threaten their life.

Richmond Foundation CEO Stephania Dimech Sant announced that the foundation’s free support line 1770 – currently available Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 7pm – would be extended to a 24-hour service.

An app would also be made available.

‘I choose to survive’

Margret Farrugia (pictured) has a family history of mental health problems but she has made a choice: to accept herself and use her experience to help others. The 64-year-old has experienced mental health problems from an early age.

“I suffer panic attacks, anxiety, people calling me crazy because I want everything in order because of my OCD, plus physical pain I have to endure every day because of my arthritis,” she said.

“I am here to tell you that my first challenge is to accept who I am and love myself.

“You have two choices: survive or sink. That is a choice only you can make. No counsellor or psychiatrist can live your journey.”

Ms Farrugia’s speech to a packed hall yesterday was met with a standing ovation.

She encouraged people with mental health problems to accept themselves and keep being hopeful. She also urged them to use their experiences to reach out and help others – as she does.

“If there is a problem you can’t solve, it’s useless dwelling on it,” Just let go and doors will open,” she said.

“Never be ashamed of your past be proud of what you’ve overcome. Life is a challenge... try not to see it as a struggle.”

Mental health terms, made simple

Admission: A hospital stay can be voluntary or involuntary. The former refers to when the person made the choice of staying in hospital to receive treatment, while the latter means that the person was kept against his/her will due to severe mental health issues which can result in worsening of mental health, as well as harm to self or others.

Community Treatment Order: A person can leave or be discharged from hospital but is obliged to have treatment in the community.

Incapacitation: Can occur when a person is not competent in taking care of possessions due to mental disability or disorder. The person will be unable to sue or be sued, to administer and pledge one’s property. A curator is legally appointed to support the person manage their assets.

Informed consent: A service users’ permission for something to happen.

Mental disorder: A mental or behavioural dysfunction identified by signs and/or symptoms showing abnormalities in thought, mood, motivation, awareness, reasoning, understanding, orientation of memory to the extent that they form a diagnosis according to internationally accepted medical and diagnosis standards.

Note: Terms from the glossary soon to be handed out in health centres and places that offer mental health service.