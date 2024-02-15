Tractors from all over the country filled Ta' Qali on Thursday in preparation for a protest drive to Valletta, the second one of the month.

Why are farmers protesting? Video: Daniel Ellul

Carrying placards with messages like 'Take care of us or you'll go hungry', 'No farmers, no food, no future', and 'Farmers gone? Eat your money', they honked horns as they made their way to Valletta, each tractor proudly boasting a Malta flag.

The tractors came from all over - including from Gozo - creating an unusual sight on Gozo Channel vessels.

Tractors on a Gozo Channel vessel. Photo: Celestino Cini, Facebook

Tractors and other farming vehicles lined up one after another and drove at a brisk walking pace. The convoy was over 20 minutes long.

Farmer Joseph Muscat said there had to be more control on products coming from abroad which were sometimes also sold as local.

And farmer Marthese Cortiz said the Maltese government had voted against farmers so they had to come out and protest.

Farmers are upset with EU trade deals that remove or reduce barriers for non-EU agricultural products.

They are also against state aid rules that limit government support, and EU rules that reward farmers for leaving fields fallow - a technique to allow land to recover - saying this was an incentive to landowners to keep land unproductive.

Farmers also say European legislation intended to make farming more environmentally friendly is being introduced too quickly and without the necessary support.

Malcolm Borg explaining the farmers' proposals. Video: Daniel Ellul

Earlier in February, Maltese farmers joined their European counterparts in protest at EU regulations they feel undermine their livelihoods.

On Thursday, they are expected to present the Maltese government with five proposals they believe could lessen the blow of their regulations.

The Malta protests are organised by the Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi and with the backing of various organisations related to food production.

Out in full force: Maltese farmers warn against EU regulations they fear will destroy local agriculture. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

"Whilst reiterating the local food producers’ opposition to the European Union’s current framework and future ambitions that are seriously threatening the livelihoods of farmers, the organisation will now be making several proposals to the government to assist in the buffering of the impact of such EU regulations and plans," a statement by Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi said.

Farmers lobby president Malcolm Borg said that should the government implement the proposals, food producers would be able to withstand the impact of the new EU rules.