The father of 17-year-old Kacey Sciberras has taken to social media to pay tribute to the family’s “beautiful flower”.

Kacey died in a traffic accident on the Central Link Road in Attard early on Sunday morning, and social media has been flooded with tributes to the girl who hailed from St Paul’s Bay- a student at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) and a lover of her village festa.

On Monday morning, her father, Jason Sciberras penned a heartfelt poem about his young daughter.

"You were our flower/ a flower called Kacey/ you were a beautiful flower, both inside and out," he wrote.

The post also included pictures of Kacey and her family.

He described his daughter as "always with a smile" on her face, and that she was respectful and loving.

"Now our flower is with God," he wrote, adding that he, her mother, brother, grandmother and those closest would continue to love her.

Kacey was a passenger in a Chevrolet Aveo which is believed to have gone out of control next to the government plant nursery.

It spun, badly damaging both its front and rear as it hit a wall and an electricity pole. The accident happened at 3 am. She died on the spot.

Another 17-year-old girl, from Attard, and the driver, a 20-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, were hospitalised. Their condition is serious, the police said.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

This was the fourth traffic accident death this month.

On May 6 two men riding a motorcycle died following a collision with a car being driven the wrong way near Mosta. The driver has been accused of involuntary homicide.

A 54-year-old former AFM soldier died last Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle on the Birkirkara bypass.