Lassana Cisse’s body has not even been laid to rest yet and the two people charged with his murder are already out on the streets, his friend and fellow Ivorian Ousmane Dicko has lamented.

On Tuesday, two soldiers accused of the racially-motivated murder of Mr Cisse were granted bail against a personal deposit of €30,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000.

I haven’t even told his family yet about the bail. I cannot find the right words

The two soldiers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of the 42-year-old in Birżebbuġa, the attempted murder of another two men and a hit-and-run incident.

The news that the two men allegedly behind the drive-by shooting on April 6 were granted bail sent ripples of fear among the migrant community, especially the two survivors, Mr Dicko told Times of Malta.

But most of all, migrants were disappointed. Mr Dicko, who has lived in Malta for 15 years, said several believed the case would either stop here or justice will be delayed.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“I haven’t even told his family yet about the bail. I cannot find the right words,” he added.

When he heard about the court’s decision, Ahmed Bugre, the former coordinator of the Marsa open centre, immediately thought of the fear and sense of humiliation among the migrant community.

“The two accused of a racially-motivated murder are out and migrants are scared of some form of retribution or revenge. Are they going to be monitored every single minute,” he asked.

This was not a crime of simple theft but the cold-blooded murder of a man just because he happened to be black

As a lawyer, he understood the limitations set by the law and also that the accused had a right to ask for bail. However, the court also based its decisions on the circumstances, the gravity of the crime and evidence provided, he said.

“This was not a crime of simple theft but the cold-blooded murder of a man just because he happened to be black,” Dr Bugre said.

“This is a travesty of justice. Justice must be seen to be done. The bail decision reaffirmed the fear among some that justice might not be done in this case.”

Dr Bugre said that the fear and disappointment were not being felt just by the migrant community.

Black people he knew could not understand why the two accused of the murder are out on the streets, considering all the evidence pointing towards a racially-motivated crime.

For Mohammed Hassan, a young man from Eritrea and one of the founders of the first refugee-led NGO Spark 15, €30,000 is a pittance compared to the life they took.

If you are black, you will be treated as if you just got off a boat and have no rights or dignity

“Money comes and goes but Lassana will never come back. It just doesn’t make sense. Two men who are being accused of a racially-motivated murder are walking free among us.”

Mr Hassan, who has been living in Malta since 2011, said the bail decision made it official: “No matter the injuries or damage sustained, if the alleged perpetrator is Maltese, they will get off scot-free. It doesn’t matter how hard you’ve tried – and managed – to settle down and be a law-abiding resident.

“We live in a place where if you are black, you will be treated as if you just got off a boat and have no rights or dignity.”