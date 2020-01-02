Health Minister and Labour leadership contender Chris Fearne dismissed his mockery of the Nationalist Party as “tongue-in-cheek” comments, insisting his first job as Prime Minister would be to unite the country.

Earlier in the week, Mr Fearne said the party in Opposition will not govern for as long as he is alive. In a politically-charged speech, the Labour leadership hopeful told a crowd that when he dies he wanted RIPN on his tombstone and not RIP.

Fielding journalists’ questions on the comments on Thursday, Mr Fearne said people should not have been offended by his words because they were “tongue-in-cheek”.

“If anyone felt offended, I will apologise,” he said.

Asked by Times of Malta whether he regretted making such statements, especially in light of calls for national unity by the President, among others, Mr Fearne said he agreed but insisted the priorities of a Labour leader should also be to make sure the party was a strong one that wins elections.

When it was pointed out to him that, as Labour leader, he would also be prime minister, Mr Fearne iterated he would be making sure there is national unity.