President George Vella has appealed for the entire nation to make an effort in the new year to overcome the challenges that came to a head during the final months of 2019.

Speaking on national television just moments after midnight on New Year’s Eve, Dr Vella said: “We must use all the tools of democracy to make our way from the turmoil we are going through to better times.”

The new year, he said, could not carry over problems from the previous year. He called on the whole of society to make a “collective effort” to overcome the challenges spilling over from 2019.

Dr Vella made similar appeals for unity, tolerance and respect in his message for Christmas last week. In that speech he also expressed concern and shock at the political turmoil amid the revelations emerging from the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, has been implicated and accused of leaking information to the chief murder suspect but denies all involvement. Dr Muscat will be stepping down later this month and a new prime minister is expected to take his place following the Labour Party leadership election on January 12.

In an earlier forceful speech on Republic Day, Dr Vella had called Malta far bigger than the “gang of people” who have brought shame on the country.

Asked by the TVM presenter on New Year’s Eve what he wanted to see happen in Malta in 2020, Dr Vella called on the entire nation to come together to overcome challenges.

“We need a collective effort on all fronts and by people from all sections of society, so that we can place the country back on track to be able to enjoy normality and so that everyone can enjoy the wealth being generated.

“I hope we can look back at the end of the new year and say we have reached these goals,” Dr Vella said.

The President also pointed to charity telethon L-Istrina, held annually on Boxing Day, saying this served as proof that great things could be achieved when all the people unite.

President Vella expressed 'relief' that L-Istrina had been a success. Photo: Facebook

“My first sentiment [at the end of the telethon] was of relief because when organising something of this magnitude, there is always some tension. I was also very grateful to all the organisers and volunteers, but I am especially grateful not for the sum of money collected but for the great show of solidarity by all the Maltese people who contributed.

“This served as a message that clearly showed that when the nation wants to unite, it does so and succeeds in achieving great things.”