Firefighters battled a sizeable grass fire at a field in Iklin early on Sunday afternoon.

Civil Protection Department received reports on a grass fire in fields adjacent to Triq Il-Wied at around noon and at least five fire engines were deployed to the area.

CPD sources said there are no indications as to how the fire started.

Firefighters battling the blaze on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The blaze has not yet been put out completely and sources told Times of Malta firefighters are being cautious as leftover petards which happened to be in the field were ignited by flames. They clarified, however, that this did not mean that the fire was started by the petards.

A resident, however, told Times of Malta that a man had been letting off fireworks which he got out of his car between 10am and noon with some ending up in the fields. When he saw what happened, he fled the scene.

Malta saw a number of grass fires in June - Marsalforn to Delimara.

Farmers have also suffered substantial damages due to grass fires with one losing thousands after a Mosta firework factory explosion blasted his fields.

Another witnessed his family's fields being engulfed by a grass fire in Wied Għomor.

Photo: Matthew Xuereb