A grass fire in Delimara on Saturday blocked access to and from the area, as firefighters fought to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 6pm and barred vehicles from using the narrow Triq Delimara, which snakes through the area, the police said.

Firefighters put out grass fire in Delimara.

High temperatures over the last few weeks have caused a number of blazes around the islands.

