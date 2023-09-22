Firefighters formed a guard of honour as a final send-off on Friday at the funeral of Joseph Zammit, the first firefighter to die while on duty in Malta.

Last Sunday, while controlling a grass fire that broke out in Pembroke, he fell ill and collapsed. It is understood that an autopsy later concluded that he died from a heart attack.

Firefighters stood guard on both sides at the entrance of the Parish Church in Birżebbuġa, Zammit's hometown.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A procession took place before the funeral, where vehicles from the Civil Protection Department, The Malta Police Force and the Armed Forces made their way to the front of the church.

Zammit was brought to the church in a fire engine, his coffin draped in a Maltese flag and with his helmet standing proudly atop it. His colleagues, seen holding back tears, carried him into the ceremony, where bystanders erupted into applause upon his entry.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fellow members of the Civil Protection Department stood on guard during his entry, their helmets on and heads lowered in solemnity.

They were joined by members of St John Rescue Corps, St John's Ambulance, Emergency, Fire and Rescue Unit as well as police officers, who also stood guard outside the church in a solemn farewell.

Zammit was a long-serving firefighter and former police officer. According to a spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry, Zammit formed part of the Malta Police Fire Brigade before the formation of the Civil Protection Department (CPD), which was founded in 1996.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

'He lived to serve others'

During the homily, Parish Priest Anton Galea Scannura said that Zammit was a very active member of Birżebbuġa and always spoke highly of his family and friends.

"He lived to save and protect others, that was his motto," Galea Scannura said.

"Like Jesus who died to save everyone, he was ready to risk his life for others, regardless of who they were or where they came from. He always put the lives of others first."

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Zammit, he continued, spoke with passion about his work, and said that those who knew him knew how highly he spoke of his family.

"Those who knew him would know how his face would light up when he spoke about his family," he said, as Zammit's wife and two young daughters sat in the first pew.

Several politicians also attended the funeral and paid their respects, including Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who is currently acting prime minister, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech as well as European Parliament President Robert Metsola.