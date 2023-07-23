Five people arrested in connection with the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia will be charged with involuntary homicide when they appear in court at 6pm on Sunday, the police have confirmed.

In a statement issued at 3pm, the police said that the five would also be facing charges of having grievously injured third parties.

Times of Malta is informed that some of the suspects will also be charged with having breached construction, planning and health and safety laws, and with having falsified signatures.

The police statement said the five people to be arraigned are two developers aged 38 and 37 and from Birkirkara and Naxxar respectively; two contractors aged 39 and 38 from Mosta and Msida; and an architect aged 36 from Żabbar.

The identity of four of the suspects is known: they are developers Matthew Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar; architect Adriana Zammit and contractor Miromir Milosovic. The fifth person is believed to be a relative of Milosovic's.

All five will appear before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras at the Valletta law courts at 6pm.

They have been held by the police since their arrest late on Friday, hours after the attorney general received a copy of magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia’s inquiry into the incident.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to make the inquiry conclusions public.

Sofia, 20, was delivering some tools to a construction site at the Corradino Industrial Estate on December 3, 2022 when the building collapsed, burying him under the rubble.

Five other workers – a Maltese, Bosnian and three Albanians – were also injured in the collapse.