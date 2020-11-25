Flu vaccinations will be available at health centres this coming Sunday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

In a tweet published on Wednesday afternoon, Fearne said that a batch of 100,000 flu vaccines would be arriving in Malta over the coming days and that inoculation would begin at health centres on Sunday.

The minister did not specify whether the vaccines, which are administered free of charge, would be available to the general public or reserved for vulnerable populations.

A ministry spokesperson said further details would be provided soon.

It is the second batch of flu vaccines to reach Malta this year, with an initial batch of 100,000 doses having been administered to elderly people, front liners and people classified as vulnerable to repercussions of COVID-19.

Health authorities have made a concerted push for people to take the flu vaccine this winter to minimise strain on local healthcare resources due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Influenza season, which typically stretches between October and May with a peak in January, coincides with what epidemiologists fear will be the peak of the pandemic.