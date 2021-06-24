Talks on access to a secluded bay at the idyllic Fomm ir-Riħ continue despite environmentalists flagging the issue almost six months ago, after the area was blocked off by a metal barrier at the beginning of the year.

In January, environmentalists were fuming over the sudden closure to the bay, although access was later restored after the issue made headlines.

It then emerged the government enjoys perpetual right and access to the foreshore and sea at Fomm ir-Riħ, as outlined in a 1983 public deed signed with landowners.

It was later also revealed that the owner of the land is Sandro Chetcuti, president of the Malta Developers’ Association. He had justified the barrier on safety concerns.

Now, almost six months since the issue made headlines, sources said talks between the government and Chetcuti are still under way. Times of Malta is also informed that the ball is now in the government’s court as the landowner awaits feedback on some of the issues that are being discussed.

Meanwhile, the government has again failed to comment, with questions sent to the Environment Ministry on the matter unanswered despite reminders.

Similar questions sent earlier on in the year had also been ignored. The Environment Ministry has yet to acknowledge the e-mails sent.

When the issue was first raised in January, the government said it was working with the owner “so that, eventually, the public will be given access to the foreshore while also respecting the rights of the private property”.

Hikers who often frequent the area said they are still worried about being stopped from accessing the site, especially since there had been instances in the past when unidentified individuals had verbally assaulted them as they walked past, telling them they were not allowed to walk to the bay.

“Why has the issue not been resolved yet? With summer around the corner, people also want to swim in the area but they’re often scared they might get into trouble with the [unidentified] men there,” one hiker, who did not wish to be named, said.