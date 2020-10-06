Prime Minister Robert Abela and PN leader Bernard Grech dropped pleasantries and clashed at their first meeting on Tuesday.

The two met at the prime minister's office in parliament shortly after Grech was sworn in as an MP.

As he promised on Monday, Grech called for an inquiry into alleged corruption in the Electrogas power station. He also reiterated his call for a national conference on migration.

Abela brushed off both requests - as he also did on Monday. He challenged Grech to go to the police if he had any evidence of corruption or else go to a magistrate to seek an inquiry.

On migration, Abela said that a conference would solve nothing. He also accused Grech of hindering government's diplomatic efforts through his comments that Malta was 'not full up'.

On Monday Abela insisted that the common front which the government and the opposition could have on migration was one which stressed that Malta was 'full up'.

On Monday Abela had also turned down a request by Grech for a meeting at Castille, saying Grech could go to Castille when he won a general election.