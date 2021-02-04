Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is facing police questioning by investigators from the Financial Crime Investigation Department.

Schembri arrived at the offices in Ħamrun shortly before 2pm on Thursday and his lawyers joined him shortly afterwards.

It is understood he is being quizzed by police as part of an ongoing investigation into trading in influence but the details remain unclear.

Former minister Konrad Mizzi was seen entering the same department on Wednesday, where he was quizzed for about 90 minutes.

The pair had both been called in for a day of questioning in November last year and later released on police bail.

At that stage they were grilled by financial crime police as part of what is understood to be chats linked to businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is facing separate charges of conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A number of other high-profile people have been questioned over their communication with Fenech, including former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Schembri and Mizzi resigned their positions almost exactly a year ago amid the fallout of the murder investigation. They deny wrongdoing.

Caruana Galizia had bbeen the first to reveal in 2016 that both political figures had secret offshore companies, later confirmed in the Panama Papers leak.

More to follow