Police have taken Keith Schembri in for questioning over suspected financial crimes.

Sources told Times of Malta that Schembri, former chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, was picked up by police at his Mellieha home at around 7am on Wednesday.

It follows the arrest on Tuesday of former minister Konrad Mizzi was also taken in for questioning by the Financial Crime Investigation Department.

Mizzi spent the night in custody and is expected to face questions again this morning.

Schembri was also briefly arrested in September in connection with an investigation into an alleged €100,000 kickback he took on passport sales from his auditor Brian Tonna. He was released without charge and remained on police bail.

In December 2019 he was called in for police questioning in connection with a phantom job given to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

He was previously arrested and questioned over claims that he was a co-conspirator in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, but later released without charge.

He resigned as the Prime Minister's chief of staff shortly before being called in by police in connection with the murder.