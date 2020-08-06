Four children are among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, pushing the number of active cases in Malta to 267.

The health authorities did not reveal the ages of the children or how they had contracted the virus. However, it is understood, none of the children were attending SkolaSajf.

Of the new cases, eight form part of a cluster of linked to Paceville, the island's entertainment centre. Six are contacts of previously known cases.

Two people have recovered from the virus.

The figures were announced hours after the doctors' union launched industrial action to press its demand for the government to stop mass events, which have been blamed for a resurgence of virus cases.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is due to meet employer organisations and the trade unions on Thursday evening to discuss the way forward, but the government insisted on Wednesday that the situation was 'under control'.

Since the virus reached Malta in March, 946 people have tested positive, including nine people who died. They were all elderly or had underlying health issues.

Malta's public health emergency was lifted in July, along with a raft of rules designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 including a ban on large gatherings.

Early last month, Malta was regularly recording zero daily new cases but there has been a surge in cases linked to Paceville, a three-day hotel party and a religious festival.

After a public outcry, major international festival BPM, planned for September was cancelled by the organisers. Photo: BPM/Facebook

The daily cases have been in the low double figures for about a week. There were another 20 new cases on Wednesday, 16 on Tuesday, 14 on Monday, 15 on Sunday, 21 on Saturday and 10 on Friday.

Some restrictions on mass events were introduced last week including having no more than one person for every four square metres and limiting groups to 10 people, spaced apart.

On Wednesday, a €3,000 fine was introduced for any event organiser found breaching the rules. Following an outcry, four international festivals planned for the island, were also cancelled.

There are also 108 migrants among the group of active cases, but they have been isolated since their arrival.