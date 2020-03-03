Four people are being held under arrest in connection with the fatal building collapse in Ħamrun on Monday.

Police sources told Times of Malta that the Ħamrun district inspector was investigating possible criminal actions, including negligence, that may have caused the family home to collapse, taking the life of a 54-year-old mother of two.

Sources said that an architect, a site technical officer and two contractors spent the night in police custody and were interrogated by the police.

The investigation, which is running parallel to a magisterial inquiry, is still ongoing, sources said, adding that other police units may also get involved at a later stage.

Miriam Pace’s lifeless body was found beneath the rubble at around 10pm on Monday night by members of the Civil Protection Department after almost eight hours of searching.

The house collapsed into a next-door site which was being excavated.