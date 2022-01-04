Friends of Paulina Dembska have launched a fundraiser to repatriate the murder victim's body as well as to cover her funeral costs.

More than 700 people had contributed over €10,000 to the fundraiser and it €20,000 target by 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Paulina Dembska’s lifeless body was found at the popular Independence Garden early on Sunday morning. She was found with head and chest injuries, with unconfirmed reports that she had been raped and strangled.

The police have yet to disclose what an autopsy concluded.

A prime suspect in the murder, 20-year-old Abner Zammit, is being held at Mount Carmel Hospital, a state-run mental health facility, after reportedly telling interrogators that the devil spoke to him on the night of the murder. He has not yet been charged.

Agnieszka Gramala, a Polish resident and friend of Dembska, has now set up a GoGetFunding page to help her friend's grieving family.

"We, the living who knew her and those who heard about her for the first time last Sunday, were left with a great deal of sorrow and internal disagreement with the brutality of this act," she said.

"Her family needs our support so that they can start focusing on mourning the loss of a loved one. They will need funds to transport the body, cover lawsuits and legal costs to get the case to its fair end."

Agnieszka Gramala Facebook post appealing for to donate and support Paulina Dembska's family Photo: Facebook

Dembska was a cat lover who was frequently seen feeding cats at the Sliema garden where she was killed.

In a separate appeal, the Real Animal Rights Foundation urged people to donate to help feed the cats that Dembska cared for, and called for a memorial statue to be placed at the site where she was murdered.

A vigil will be held at Independence Gardens on Tuesday night at 6pm, led by the Women's Rights Foundation. The foundation has described the killing as a "femicide".

Those attending the vigil are asked to take a candle with them.