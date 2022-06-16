Former standards commissioner George Hyzler has officially been appointed to the European Court of Auditors.

He succeeds Leo Brincat and will begin his six-year term on October 1 with the body that assesses European Union spending.

Hyzler has been Malta’s Commissioner for Standards in Public Life since 2018.

His nomination as an EU auditor was overwhelmingly backed by the European Parliament with 551 votes in favour, 45 against and 33 abstensions.

The vote followed questioning by the European Parliament's Budgetary Control Committee on April 21.

Hyzler also served as a parliamentary secretary in the Fenech Adami government between 1999 - 2003.