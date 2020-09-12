A 29-year-old motorcyclist was grievously hurt on Friday night in a vehicle collision in Għaxaq.

The man, a Maltese national who lives in Santa Luċija, was driving a Reiju Marathon 125 motorbike on Triq iż-Żejtun when he was involved in a crash with a Ford Fiesta at around 12.05am, police said.

A 35-year-old Filippino who lives in Naxxar was driving the Fiesta.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and is receiving medical treatment.

A police investigation is under way.

It was the second serious motorbike crash to occur overnight. A short distance away, in Żurrieq, a 31-year-old from Gżira was seriously hurt in a crash at 10.30pm that evening.

Meanwhile, in Birżebbuġa a 69-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a car, in what police have said was a hit-and-run crime.