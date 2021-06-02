Gozitan students have criticised a decision by Malta Public Transport to discontinue a bus route linking Ċirkewwa to the University of Malta's Msida campus.

Bus route X300, which was only inaugurated six months ago, used to connect Gozo Channel ferry services to the campus, Mater Dei Hospital and Junior College.

It will now operate from Lascaris Wharf at the Grand Harbour, where passengers can catch a 45-minute fast ferry to Gozo.

Transport Minister Ian Borg announced the change as he inaugurated the new fast ferry services on Tuesday. He later said that it no longer made sense to take the buses all the way up to Ċirkewwa with the introduction of the fast ferries between Mġarr and Valletta.

Students dismayed by 'abrupt decision'

The decision to alter the X300 route risks leaving Gozitan students out of pocket, as fast ferry tickets cost significantly more than their Gozo Channel equivalent.

Gozo residents pay €1.15 when catching the traditional ferry, compared to €4.50 for a Gozo Fast Ferry boat or €4.60 with Virtu Ferries if using a Tallinja card.

While students have an alternative bus route they can use, the X1, this bus travels all the way to Malta International Airport and Gozo student organisations say the route is very busy, with buses often full of luggage.

In a joint statement posted on Tuesday evening, the Gozo University Group (GUG) and the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) said they believed that the X300 bus route should not have been changed.

“After dedicating so much time and effort to see this specialized route come into being, we are disappointed by this abrupt decision,” the statement read.

Neither organisation was consulted about the changes, they said.

GUG president Owen Teuma said that a number of Gozitan students had raised their concern after hearing the news of the discontinuation of the service.

“Last year we had a number of open discussions with both the Gozo and Transport Ministry, along with Transport Malta for this route,” said Teuma.

He said that this time, the organisation was not involved in any discussions and that students found out about the changes in the route through media reports.

“We are aware that this route might not have been used often by students during the pandemic since lectures were held online, but we hope that in the new future, students can once again start attending lectures physically on campus, and would need this route more.”

Teuma said that Gozitan students want to have a choice of which sea service to use, especially for students who might not afford the price difference between the two services.

“The difference of €3.20 might not be a lot, but for those students who travel daily and only receive a €90 stipend a month, it adds up.”

Times of Malta has sent questions to both the Gozo and Transport ministries as well as Transport Malta.