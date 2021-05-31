The standard cost of a return fare between Valletta and Gozo with Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd will be €9.99 for adults and €5.99 for children, the company announced on Monday, the eve of its launch.

With a Tallinja card, the cost will go down to €7.99 for adults and €3.99 for children.

Meanwhile, those aged over 60 will pay a concession rate of €3.99, Gozo residents €4.50, while bicycles can be transported for free. Children under the age of four can travel for free, but a seat has to be booked for safety reasons.

On Monday, Gozo Fast Ferry said it had launched its website and smartphone app, and customers could start buying their return tickets.

Through the app, customers will also be able to book tickets for a group, reserve a seat for a specific trip with an open return or specific return date and time, or buy an open return journey, which can be used within 30 days.

The fast ferry service between the two islands will start operating on June 1 from 4pm.

The competing service, operated by Virtu Farries, has already announced a standard return fare of €12 for adults and €6 for children which will be reduced to €11 for adults and €5.50 for children holding Tallinja cards.

The Virtu' fare for Gozo residents will be €5 for adults, €3 for children and for Gozo residents with a Tallinja card the return trip, €4.60 for adults and €2.70 for children.

On Monday, a Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd spokesperson expressed hope that the new service will entice people to leave their cars behind and start considering new, multi-modal transport options.

The company has also teamed up with Malta Public Transport to include shuttle bus services to key locations such as the University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital. A similar service will start operating to MCAST College in Paola in September.

Once passengers disembark at Ta’ Liesse in Valletta, Gozo Fast Ferry ticket holders will be entitled to a free return trip on the Barrakka Lift to get to the capital city’s centre. This will have to be used within one hour from the time of travel on the ferry.

Backed by Bianchi Group and Merill Investments, Gozo Fast Ferry has invested in two modern vessels capable of carrying 300 passengers per trip, which provide wheelchair access and offer free WiFi throughout the journey.

More information on info@gozofastferry.com.