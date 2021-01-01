Ferry company Gozo Channel is expecting to register its best weekend in a year after long queues of people and cars headed to the sister island for a locked-down new year in hotels and farmhouses.

On Wednesday, hundreds of cars were seen lining up at Ċirkewwa terminal to board the ferries, prompting concern that people could be planning social gatherings despite several warnings from health authorities.

While not going into details on passenger numbers, Gozo Channel chairman Joe Cordina told Times of Malta that all indications pointed to the long weekend being one of the most profitable in a year.

“I don’t have the exact details but we’re experiencing long queues and so far it’s looking like it could be one of the best weekends of the year. It’s looking good for us,” Cordina said.

The exodus of revellers looking to spend the new year weekend in Gozo drew warnings for people to be sensible about celebrations and avoid mixing households.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said people needed to protect themselves and others.

We must not lose control of either ourselves or the pandemic itself

“My appeal to people is always the same – we should enjoy Christmas responsibly. We must be responsible both for ourselves as well as for others,” he told Times of Malta.

“While we should enjoy our holidays, we should follow guidelines based on decisions taken by the superintendent of public health. It is very important that until the vaccine is fully rolled out, we must not lose control of either ourselves or the pandemic itself.”

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci warned against socialising over the new year.

She said the number of cases of COVID-19 had gone up in the past few days and could be the beginning of an increase as a result of public gatherings over Christmas. The deputy president of the Malta Chamber of SMEs Philip Fenech said he had been given reports of fully booked farmhouses gearing up for house parties, including DJs.

“I feel many of us still don’t get it and that we are hosting private parties because of a sense of irresponsibility.

“We believe it could never happen to us,” Fenech said.