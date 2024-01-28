In sync with its main goals and objectives set for the period between 2020 and 2024, the Malta Football Association had created the Inħobbu l-Futbol Foundation (IFF).

Launched as a Voluntary Organisation, the IFF was created as the development arm of the local governing body of football to implement a performance strategy for youth development whilst supporting various grassroots initiatives to increase player participation at all levels.

“The foundation is committed to growing and improving grassroots football whilst contributing towards a positive social change and an inclusive sporting culture,” Josie Cassar, IFF’s newly-appointed Director of Administration, told the Times of Malta.

Cassar, a former player and coach herself, was deemed as the perfect candidate to take up this role when the decision was taken back in November.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com