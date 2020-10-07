Bernard Grech was sworn-in as Opposition leader on Wednesday afternoon, four days after becoming PN leader.

The ceremony was held a day after be was co-opted to parliament, assuming the seat vacated by Ivan J Bartolo.

President George Vella presided the ceremony, at which Grech was accompanied by his wife Anne Marie, now out of COVID-19 quarantine.

Speaking to reporters in the courtyard of San Anton Palace afterwards, Grech reacted to a Facebook exchange two days ago between his predecessor Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi, saying he was acting against anybody within party structures who used social media to foment tensions.

Social media had to be used intelligently and without harming anybody, he said.

“I will not allow anybody to use his position to attack somebody or to defend himself through a fresh attack,” the Opposition leader remarked.

Whoever is found in breach would be guided accordingly and may even be subject to disciplinary action, he added.

Shadow Cabinet



The Opposition leader announced that he would be asking all members of the parliamentary group to brief him about their work so far in the legislature, before announcing the new shadow cabinet.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

Asked about how he would bring about unity in his ranks, Grech said it was crucial for the Opposition not to be fragmented. “This will be achieved through good policies which will strengthen our credibility. I will ensure all MPs will be working hard, keeping in constant touch with the people and doing whatever necessary to have the right credentials for an alternative government,” he said.

The PN leader expressed concern that in the wake of his election there had been some resignations by party members. Though he pointed out that there had also been a wave of new members who joined since Saturday, around 100, he said he would be meeting with those who left to look into the reasons and persuade them they could still work together in the country's interest.