Three Gozo NGOs have applied to the Planning Board to revoke permission for a block of flats less than 200 metres away from the protected Ġgantija temples.

The group - Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex - said the Planning Board was "grossly misled" over whether the site was in a UNESCO buffer zone.

In November, the Planning Authority approved the 22-apartment block of flats and 20 basement garages in Xagħra despite a request from UNESCO for a heritage impact assessment.

During that hearing, applicants for Ġgantija Heights successfully argued that the development lies outside a buffer zone established by UNESCO to protect heritage sites. The decision meant that there was no need for a heritage impact assessment.

But in the legal letter submitted to the Planning Board on Tuesday, the three NGOs said there was "clear and unequivocal evidence" that the development falls within the buffer zone.

According to this picture supplied by the coalition of NGOS, the purple line shows the Area of Archeological Interest which in this case is also the UNESCO confirmed Ġgantija Buffer Zone, the red shows Gigantija Heights and the yellow is Ġgantija Temples

They cited Article 80 of the Development Planning Act, which gives the Planning Board the authority to revoke permission in cases of fraud, incorrect information, an error on the record or in cases of public safety.

The application to revoke permission comes days before a planned Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (ERPT) hearing due on Thursday on the proposed development.

Since the decision to greenlight the block of flats, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage asked the PA to freeze the permit for the apartment block pending the outcome of a heritage impact assessment.

Shortly afterward, six architects were also placed under investigation by the profession’s regulatory body for their work on projects in the area surrounding the Ġgantija temples.

The proposed Ġgantija Heights marked in red. Photo: Daniel Cilia

The NGOs previously warned they would fight for the revocation, as they argue the project poses a serious threat to the integrity of the temple complex and its buffer zone.