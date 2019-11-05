Plans for a Gudja flyover and subterranean tunnel will not impact underlying catacombs, according to the national roads agency.

Last week, Infrastructure Malta said it had submitted a proposal to the Planning Authority for two new tunnels to be built beneath the roundabout linking the southbound and northbound carriageways of L-Avjazzjoni Avenue and Ħal Far Road.

The project aims to allow road users travelling to and from the airport, Birżebbuġa, the Freeport and Ħal Far to bypass the roundabout.

Shortly after the plans were announced, archaeology enthusiasts were quick to point out the site is home to the Ħal-Resqun Paleochristian Catacombs, considered one of the most important antiquities from that time.

Although known to Maltese archaeologists for almost a century, the catacombs had been covered under a wave of debris and asphalt following the construction of the Luqa airport.

They were eventually rediscovered under the Gudja roundabout in 2006.

The 1,600-year-old site is of particular scientific significance to Malta’s archaeology due, in part, to the refined use of decoration. The decorative schemes inside the catacomb imitate Roman architectural motifs, including a number of fluted columns etched into the rock face of the tomb.

The site is also unique in that it includes two scenes cut in low relief into the rock-face of the catacomb. These scenes include both human and animal figures, offering a very rare insight into the religious notions early Christians in Malta entertained with respect to death and the afterlife.

The graffiti of a biblical scene is thought to be unique in the world.

Infrastructure Malta reassurances

Replying to questions, a spokesman for the roads agency told Times of Malta the tombs had been taken into consideration when the initial plans of the project were drafted.

A computer-generated render of the proposed project in Gudja.

“In fact, the proposed tunnel will not cut through the area where they are located,” he said.

The spokesman added that Infrastructure Malta was consulting the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage in order to ensure the area’s archaeological remains, including the tombs in question, were adequately protected and conserved.

Infrastructure Malta, he said, was also commissioning a ground-penetrating radar study of the entire area to identify any other buried, unknown underground structures of archaeological importance.

The information obtained from this study and other existing surveys of the area will be discussed with the superintendence’s officials.

The spokesman said that in such situations, works were supervised by archaeologists approved by the superintendence.

“Where necessary, buried rock surfaces are uncovered using hand tools or other low percussion methods,” he said.

“Any findings made during the works are immediately documented and studied by the archaeologists. If such findings warrant conservation, Infrastructure Malta’s architects will amend project’s plans accordingly, as happened recently in the Santa Luċija underpass project.”