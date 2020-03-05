The Prime Minister on Thursday said clear action has to be taken and everyone has to pay for his or her shortcomings.

Speaking during a Nisa Laburisti activity on the theme "Flexibility at the Place of Work", the Prime Minister referred to Monday’s construction incident during which Miriam Pace, a 54-year-old mother of two, lost her life when her home collapsed.

She was found dead under the rubble more than eight hours later.

In a week during which women’s successes should be celebrated, a mother and a woman lost her life in a construction incident, he said.

He urged women to be protagonists rather than spectators.

Although he believed in the capabilities and contribution of women, the consistent reality in the past 70 years showed that female participation was low.

It was useless to analyse why. This was a fact which should no longer be accepted. Not because of numbers but because of conviction that with greater participation of women in political life, value and level would shoot up.

He mentioned a mechanism to be introduced for the next general elections which would ensure an increase of up to 12 seats for more female representation.

“The dream is that the mechanism would have to be used for men in the following election,” he said.

This, the Prime Minister said, was the time to act and implement and he looked forward to this dream becoming reality.