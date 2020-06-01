Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has postponed an update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta, amidst confusion over further relaxation of measures.

Journalists were carrying out soundchecks for the usual Monday news conference shortly before 12.30pm when they were told it would be postponed. A joint update, including Prime Minister Robert Abela will take place later instead.

Only one new case of coronavirus was confirmed overnight, out of 595 tests, one of the lowest daily number of tests carried out.

On Sunday Abela announced a series of relaxation of measures during an interview aired on Labour Party media , including the opening of bars and gyms, set to come into effect this Friday.

The PM also announced that the airport, as well as sea ports will be re-opened on July 1, with travel possible to 19 countries. It is unclear what measures will be put into place to prevent further COVID-19 infection.

Medical professionals have widely panned the announcement and touted the move as an 'unnecessary gamble' with people's lives.

Abela also said he planned to introduce an amnesty measure for those caught and fined for breaching social distancing rules, a move that police, healthcare workers and environmental health officers have criticised.