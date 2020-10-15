Concerns over the growing number of new COVID-19 cases will be addressed by the health minister next week, minister Carmelo Abela said on Thursday.

Times of Malta sought the government’s reaction on COVID-19 in the wake of another record-breaking day with the number of cases. A total of 112 new cases were detected overnight, bringing the total number of cases to more than 1,000.

But according to Abela, a minister within the office of the prime minister, the issue will be addressed by Chris Fearne next week.

When Times of Malta pointed out there is widespread concern on the situation and that the public wanted information on the way forward, Abela said “he understands the concern” but it was also crucial to keep in mind that a balance between health and the economy is needed.

This, he said, was something that was being encouraged by health authorities all over the world. He urged people to do their part by following the mitigation measures in place and echoed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s comments that more enforcement was needed.

Earlier on Thursday, Times of Malta reported comments by the OPM that announcements on stricter enforcement would be made “shortly” though it remains unclear when this will be.