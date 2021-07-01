The COVID-19 certificate generator website has crashed as hundreds of people realised they need a certificate to be able to ditch their masks and travel abroad.

Mask-wearing has been mandatory in public spaces everywhere since October, with hefty fines slapped on those who break the rules. But, as from Thursday, rules are being relaxed for fully vaccinated people in possession of a certificate.

A spokeswoman for the health ministry confirmed when contacted that the website was down due to heavy traffic and that its technical experts were scrambling to get it up and running as soon as possible.

The vaccine generation website has encountered problems since its inception, with people finding it impossible to generate their certificate.

Apart from the system glitch, many people are encountering difficulties to download their certificate. They are being asked to send an email with the requested information but sources said that the waiting list is “interminable” and not to expect results soon.

Failure to download the vaccine certificate – considered the passport to a new post-COVID life – has disrupted people’s travel plans.

Malta was meant to integrate its system with the EU-wide one by Thursday. Malta’s was previously in a “test phase”, according to the EU. The health ministry has not yet answered questions on whether Malta successfully connected to the EU system.