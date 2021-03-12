As Malta enters a second shutdown, there is the inevitable feeling of déjà vu in the air: the closure of non-essential shops and schools means the country is in a very similar situation to a year ago.

This time, however, the fear for some is “more real”.

Josephine Mascari

“We’re back to where we were last March. Only, this time, there is more fear as there have been so many cases and many people have died,” widow Josephine Mascari, 75, said.

After an unprecedented 510 new cases of the virus were reported early on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced new restrictions.

On hearing this, Mascari, who has not yet received the vaccine, thought to herself: “I’m going to be locked in.”

“I’ve been very careful. I haven’t been going out much and I see my grandchildren on WhatsApp. I used to meet some friends after Mass on Saturdays and we would talk a bit. Now, there is no more of that.

“I have just been to the grocer to place a big order of food to try to minimise the times I need to go out.”

During last year’s lockdown, Mascari moved in with her son. Back then, it was safe as he was working from home. But now that he is back at the office, “the risks are too high”.

“There’s a lot of pain. It’s tough, even more so for those elderly people who don’t have internet,” she said.

The new measures include the closure of schools as from Monday when they will shift back to distance learning.

Anjelica Camilleri de Marco with her three children Cara, Marcus and Ninia.

Anjelica Camilleri de Marco is not looking forward to going back to online schooling and juggling three children – aged one, five and seven – and work.

“When I compare the situation to one year ago, an upside is that, today, schools are definitely better equipped to handle distance learning… Having assumed the role of overseeing my kids’ distance learning last year and having come out of it feeling as though I had been to war, I am very anxious about the weeks ahead.”

This year, she admitted, she was feeling less motivated.

It feels like we are back to square one or even worse actually

“I have an energetic toddler and, as an in-house corporate lawyer, I am very busy with work,” she said, adding that, ultimately, all this is overshadowed by her main concern: her children’s well-being.

Amy Camilleri Zahra

It is very much déjà vu for Amy Camilleri Zahra, too, a medically vulnerable working mother with a young son.

“I had been hoping that, by now, we would have a little normality as a family but it feels like we are back to square one or even worse actually. With these numbers, a lockdown was inevitable and I was hoping for it to come before. It’s like we’re reliving last March all over again.”

What is better this time around, Camilleri Zahra feels, is that people know what to expect. “My son never started nursery so not many changes in that regard. Juggling work and motherhood is a struggle but I’m determined to make it work.”

Apart from the closure of non-essentials, the restrictive measures include the shutting down of entertainment places including theatres and cinemas.

Daniel Azzopardi

Spazju Kreattiv’s artistic director, Daniel Azzopardi says this has been “demoralising and disappointing” for artists.

“In a way, this was a bit of a déjà vu as we were here in March last year. But, this time around, we are better prepared since we’ve worked hard to boost our digital presence,” he said, adding that they were trying to avoid cancellations.

Carl Zahra, owner of Fork and Cork restaurant, said that having to close down again was a “big blow”.

“Last time, it was not easy for me to shift to producing comfort food in a paper box – just to keep the name of the restaurant alive. Now I will have to do the same,” he said.

Since the closure of restaurants and cafes, announced a week ago, he has taken the opportunity to start maintenance works at the restaurant. While understanding that this shutdown was an essential step, he said that, had things been done differently, we might not have ended up with such harsh measures.

Carl Zahra

“Like many other restaurants, we did everything by the book – respecting distancing, sanitisers in every corner and constant disinfection of spaces. But we are suffering because of those who did not abide by the rules.

“I just hope this will all pass soon,” he said adding that without support like the wage supplement his business would not survive.