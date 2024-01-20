New developments that ‘disfigure and destroy’ the characteristics of Maltese towns and villages should be curbed, ADPD said on Saturday.

Instead, the Green Party emphasised that new development proposals should respect both the residents and the historical environment of the town.

ADPD members joined heritage non-governmental organisations that have objected to the development of seven terraced houses on a vacant plot of land within Birkirkara’s urban conservation area.

Application PA/7311/22 by developer Anton Camilleri, known as ‘Tal-Franċiż’, is to excavate the vacant field and construct 38 private garages over two basement levels, with access from an adjacent site, and build seven terraced houses over two floors, with washrooms at roof floor level.

As the development is currently awaiting recommendation, NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said the proposed development within the special area of protection was unacceptable, especially because of the blank party walls that will be created.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has reserved judgement until it receives more detailed plans.

During Saturday’s press conference, Green Party leader Sandra Gauci said such a development will be incongruous with the surrounding buildings because it will be higher than the other buildings.

“We want to keep the characteristics of our villages and not sell them to the highest bidder to become rich overnight,” she said.

“There is a need for an extensive review of what is projected and that the concern about how the proposed building will uglify the area is given the attention it deserves."

She said through such developments Malta is losing the "soul and characteristics" of Maltese villages, and criticised how the Planning Authority has forgotten how to plan and is only an authority that issues permits.

"We hope that in this case the necessary changes will be made so that the impact on the locality's aesthetics will be minimal and the characteristics that make Birkirkara unique will be maintained," she said.

Speaking during the press conference was ADPD candidate for the Birkirkara local council Mark Zerafa, who also echoed Gauci's concerns on the need to respect Maltese heritage.

"Every development proposal needs to respect the residents and the historical environment: we need to resist every attempt by speculators who hardly care about the history that shaped Birkirkara and even Malta," he said.

He also spoke of the controversial application for a permit to develop a hotel in Birkirkara’s main square. Zerafa said the hotel project would include the home of Vincenzo Borg ‘Brared’.

The application sparked revulsion among residents, environment NGOs, politicians, and the Church, and back in September was put on hold by the architect’s request.