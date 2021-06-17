On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and on all days of the year, safeguarding our elders, and striving to eradicate any kind of abuse and violence against older persons, especially older women, is a priority of any loving society.

Globally, various disadvantages grounded in traditional gender roles, economic disparities and barriers to health and mental health services have been found to shape the ageing process of women and make older women more vulnerable to violence and abuse than their male counterparts (Choi et al. 2017).

The commission on gender-based violence and domestic violence wants to raise awareness about the fact that violence, abuse and neglect do not only occur in the open and very often are not visible to society. Abuse inflicted on older persons includes verbal, mental, psychological, physical, sexual and/or financial abuse. The commission commends the stirling work of the police domestic violence unit in dealing effectively and sensitively with all cases of domestic violence brought to its attention.

It urges the social media to do their part by propagating messaging that promotes the human rights of older persons as well as all of society to exercise solidarity and take a stand to effectively prevent and protect older persons from physical and psychological abuse, including neglect.

Older adults experience the same psychological consequences as younger persons as a result of domestic abuse, such as the erosion of their confidence, the restriction of opportunities for personal growth and social isolation that can also be severe (Knight and Hester 2016).

Domestic abuse impacts the mental health of the person concerned and manipulation may be exacerbated by wider societal types of oppression, including ageism (Women’s Aid 2017). Other effects have been found to include tension, anger, hatred and feelings of powerlessness (United Nations 2013).

Knight and Hester (2016) also found an increase of frailty and dependence on others for support can put older people at risk of specific types of abuse and people who are unwell might have less ability to defend themselves from physical abuse and verbal assaults, be neglected and denied food and water if they have mobility problems and have continence needs that can exacerbate abuse.

Their physical condition may also impact their view of themselves, their needs and their reaction to maltreatment from others (Knight and Hester 2016). The effects of domestic abuse and sexual violence has been found to be particularly insidious when the abuse originates from a carer. Carers’ power and control over the older person is coupled by the victim’s total reliance on them.

Prolonged exposure to trauma often characterises many older women’s experience of domestic abuse. After experiencing abuse for many years, many older persons develop coping mechanisms whereby they accept domestic abuse as normal (Rogers 2016). This may be accompanied by feelings of shame due to having accepted the abuse and remained with an abuser for years (Solace Women’s Aid 2016).

Findings by the United Nations (2013) indicate that retired women were more likely to receive abuse compared with those who were still working. Financial dependence and isolation are commonly experienced by older women affected by domestic abuse.

Research indicates that older women are less likely to access domestic violence help services and resources than younger women. The reasons for this have been found to stem from a belief that services are only for younger people or people with young children and from reduced awareness of the available services and options (Safelives 2016).

The commission on gender-based violence and domestic violence is committed to continue raising awareness of all kinds of domestic violence and gender-based violence, including abuse of the elderly, work with all stakeholders to find appropriate and effective solutions to eradicate the problem and facilitate collaboration between all entities and stakeholders involved such that this form of violence continues to be given the concerted attention it deserves.

Call the national help line 179 if you need help.

Audrey Friggieri, Commissioner on gender-based violence and domestic violence