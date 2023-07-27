Rising temperatures could lead to fewer European holidaymakers visiting the Mediterranean, according to a recent report from the European Travel Commission.

While Mediterranean countries remained among the most popular holiday destinations, the region saw a 10 per cent drop in those planning to visit bet­ween June and November compared to last year, the report said, attributing the decline partly to rising temperatures.

“On the contrary, destinations like the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Ireland and Denmark are experiencing a surge in popularity. This can be attributed to travellers seeking out less crowded destinations and milder temperatures,” it said.

Extreme weather events were the sixth biggest concern for travelling within Europe, according to the study, with 7.6 per cent of respondents listing it as the most worrying factor.

Meanwhile, pleasant weather conditions were the top criteria for Europeans choosing a travel destination (17.3%), followed by bargains and attractive deals (17%), welcoming and friendly locals (12%) and not being crowded (10.2%).

This could spell trouble for Malta, which has experienced soaring tempera­tures in the past week due to heatwave Cerberus and which last year was revealed to have the highest population density in the EU.

In 2022, the country had over 656 persons per square kilometre, more than six times the EU average, according to Eurostat data.

Hoteliers worry about impacts

Malta Hotels and Restaurants Associa­tion (MHRA) CEO Andrew Agius Muscat acknowledged the concerns over climate, saying the increased temperatures were becoming an issue.

“Climate change is real and will affect us,” he said.

“It’s a very serious thing that needs to be addressed on an international level, something especially important for Mediterranean countries,” said Agius Muscat, though he stressed the Maltese sector was still performing well.

Concerns over cost were also highlighted in the report, with almost a quarter of respondents (24%) saying they were worried about the overall rise in prices, a figure up six percentage points from last year.

The report recommended hotels focus on attracting those most likely to stay – including couples, families, beachgoers and city breakers – following a slight decline in preference for the accommodation type.

With tasting local cuisine, learning about the country’s history and culture and experiencing local life top pulls for Europeans, the report also recommended tour companies prioritise offering unique experiences in a bid to attract tourists.