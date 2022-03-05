Opposition leader Bernard Grech questioned how the nation could put its trust in Prime Minister Robert Abela when he continually evades journalists' questions about reports on his conduct.

Grech was being interviewed in Nadur on Saturday evening when he questioned what skeletons Abela might have hiding in his closet.

In February, Times of Malta reported how Abela was involved in a property deal with alleged kidnapper Christian Borg, which hinged on a planning permit to turn a green field into a block of apartments when Abela was the Planning Authority’s chief legal advisor.

Abela has denied making a €45,000 profit from the deal as well as denying using his position at the PA to influence permit decisions.

Despite decrying reports into his involvement as ‘spin’, Abela has on several occasions failed to adequately explain his role in the deal and dodged journalists attempting to question him.

“One must question why he called such a hurried election,” Grech said.

“It’s a bit of a ridiculous situation really, it’s like the person who organised the race has forgotten his shoes at home. We are almost two-thirds of the way into this race and their manifesto has yet to be published.”

“Is that why he runs from journalists? Maybe he’s worried that the cost of living will continue to shoot up while he has no real solution to tackle it?” Grech continued.

“Maybe he’s worried about the Christian Borg story because he doesn’t answer journalists' questions.”

“It beggars belief that a country’s prime minister is asking for your trust but runs from journalists asking questions.”

“What else has Robert Abela done that is worrying him? What’s running after you? Tell us.”

Grech added that it was no wonder the government has tried to intimidate him, as he has no problem speaking to journalists and has nothing to hide.

“I have been criticising corruption for 11 years and in that time no one has found dirt on me.”

Throughout the interview, Grech rehashed some of the Nationalist Party’s proposals for Gozo, including building an MCAST campus on the sister island, improving connectivity with new ferries, building a new 400-bed hospital, building a new Malta Enterprise hub and founding an autonomous regional council in Gozo, among others.

Asked about his position on spring hunting, Grech said that while he respects the work of environmentalists, the decision of the 2014 referendum must be respected.

“We have to respect that the referendum was a democratic decision that we made as a nation and that must be respected and upheld,” he said.

“That being said, it is crucial that everyone respects the law, because to me illegalities are not acceptable. You cannot enjoy your rights without meeting your obligations to society.”

Grech also promised the PN would find a solution to families involved in the Nadur land grab and would ensure that no person would have to worry about losing their homes.