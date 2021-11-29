Climate change is increasingly impacting our lives. The sweltering heat experienced in the Mediterranean basin coupled up with the deadly floods in Northern Europe last summer, are enough to make us realize that climate change’s veracity is no longer up for discussion. The latest IPCC ‘Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C’ warned global warming will continue to unfold harder than anticipated, unless countries decarbonize now.

Governments are thus setting ambitious decarbonization targets, with the latest commitments agreed upon at the COP26 in October. The Maltese government has also joined this global effort to net zero by drawing the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), a plan to decarbonize by 2050. This focuses on seven sectors in which changes are required, including transport.

Transport is the highest single sector contributor of CO2, emissions locally and this is expected to worsen when considering that on average 31 new cars per day are introduced. Only 1.4 per cent of the total stock of 411,056 vehicles are electric or plug-in hybrid, though this is on the rise as interest picks up, government increases grants, and car manufacturers and importers expand the choice of models.

For Malta to decarbonize we need to change how we do transport. Building on the National Energy and Climate Plan and transport policies, the LCDS will act in two key ways: accelerate the shift to electric vehicles and decrease dependency on the private car. The Clean Vehicles Commission is expected to announce an official cut-off date for Internal Combustion Engines (ICE). This will be supported by other measures to ensure a satisfactory shift to EVs. Raising awareness and upskilling the workforce in the automotive industry is a must to ensure a smooth transition. Grants are already generous when compared to European benchmarks. Other financial instruments shall be introduced to pay off the current EV price disparity.

Government is also committing to install the required supporting charging points to ensure EVs are well serviced. A doubling of the charging pillars was recently announced, with these being in place by end of the year. Additionally, this shift to EVs is expected to be spearheaded by government through the replacement of its fleet and the installation of charging points at the respective ministries and departments.

Decarbonization will also mean less reliance on private cars. The extension of the free public transport services announced in Budget 2022 is one such step, and will be backed up with improvements in the bus system. The LCDS recommends other measures, such as additional bus services, dedicated bus lanes and traffic priority measures, as well as the introduction of technologies to build on efficiency and reliability. The current bus fleet will be electrified and complemented with charging infrastructure. There is also the mass transit project, a longer-term initiative still under study.

Active transport options will also be encouraged. Given our current road systems, natural topography and warm climate, cycling has often been discounted. However, increased investment in the cycling infrastructure and the increased use of e-bikes might support such modes. Active commuting such as walking will also be incentivized through safer walking routes.

These measures will need to be supported through education, awareness, signage giving priority to bikes and pedestrians and aspects which disincentivize car usage. The LCDS also refers to the need to decouple productivity and commuting by drawing on the lessons learnt through the pandemic in terms of remote working. By investing in greater technologies supporting teleworking and providing further online services, government aims to use this option, especially during rush hours, to reduce carbon emissions and provide a family-friendly alternative.

The road to decarbonization will require a shift in culture and mentality, and we must realize that unless we invest now and be ready to adjust our lifestyles today, we will be faced with higher costs and disruptions in the near future.

Henriette Calleja is Director Policy Development and Programme Implementation Directorate, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Environment, Climate Change and Planning