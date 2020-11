World leaders rushed to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden, with many expressing hopes of unity and cooperation following four years of explosive Donald Trump diplomacy.

While Trump refused to accept the results of the election, many world leaders made it clear they backed the announcement that Biden had won with running mate Kamala Harris.

Malta's prime minister, Robert Abela, was among the first to congratulate president-elect Biden, adding that Harris' election as the first female vice-president in the country's history was "so inspiring".

Germany



"Congratulations!" said Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.

"Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times," she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden "on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

Ireland

The republic's Prime Minister Micheal Martin was one of the first to take to Twitter, tweeting: "I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!"

Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: "Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger."

Italy

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted: "We are ready to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner."

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us."

Israel





Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, called Biden a "great friend of Israel", congraulating him and Harris on their victory.

He tweeted: "I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel."

Iraq



President Barham Saleh extended "warmest congratulations" to Biden, describing him as "a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East".

Egypt



President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Egypt, the most populous Arab country, looked forward to "strengthening strategic bilateral ties between Egypt and the US in the interest of both countries and peoples".

Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished Biden and Harris "every success".

"The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world's many challenges together," he said on Twitter.

New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a popular leader who had verbally jousted with Trump, congratulated Biden and Harris in a tweet focused on cooperation.

"With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both!"

Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his "warmest congratulations" to Biden and Harris. He said: "The huge turn out is a reflection of the hope placed on democracy."

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga focused his congratulatory message on security issues.

"Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Suga wrote on Twitter.

South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted: "Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid. I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values."

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Biden's win as "spectacular" while highlighting Harris's Indian heritage.

"Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans," Modi said in a tweet to Harris.

"Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.

Nigeria





President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of Africa's most populous nation, called for "greater engagement" with the continent.

He said he looked forward to "enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism".

South Africa





President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Twitter his government looked forward to "working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation".

Mexico



However, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was too soon to congratulate Biden and he would wait for "all legal issues" in the US election to be resolved.

"We don't want to be imprudent. We don't want to act lightly and we want to respect people's self-determination and rights," Lopez Obrador, who has had good relations with Trump, told reporters.

European Union

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered Biden and Harris her warm congratulations.

"The EU and the USA are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links. I look forward to working with President-elect Biden," she wrote.

EU Council president Charles Michel congratulated the two and said the EU was ready to engage in a "strong transatlantic partnership."

Michel highlighted COVID-19, multilateralism, climate change and international trade as some key challenges for the two partners.

EU parliament president David Sassoli said the world "needs a strong relationship between Europe and the US."

He said he looked forward to working with the new US administration in the fights against COVID-19, climate change, and rising inequality.

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a "strong supporter of our Alliance".

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.