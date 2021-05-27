A judge has put off the 2010 HSBC failed heist case indefinitely on grounds that the court still had to hear a new "witness or witnesses" testify about the crime.

Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, and Darren Debono, known as it-Topo, are waiting for their trial over their alleged involvement in the failed 2010 heist. The two, along with Fabio Psaila, are believed to have broken into the bank headquarters in Qormi, before the police scuppered their plans.

The unexpected legal twist surfaced on Thursday morning when Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti declared that the trial was being put off sine die.

The request by the Attorney General meant that the records of the case will now be sent back to the inquiring magistrate to gather fresh evidence.

Muscat has allegedly told police investigators that he can link two high-profile Labour politicians to the crime. Minister Carmelo Abela, a former HSBC employee, testified before an inquiring magistrate in connection with the security equipment he had access to. He has denied any connection to the crime.

Alfred Degiorgio, one of the co-accused in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder said in March that he, too, could offer information about an armed robbery, which is understood to be a reference to the HSBC heist.