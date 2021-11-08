Businessman Luke Chetcuti has spoken out against calls for better treatment of prisoners in solitary confinement, which include the man who murdered his father, Hugo.

He was responding to comments by journalist and prison rights campaigner Peppi Azzopardi, who said prisoners in solitary confinement were currently being silenced and denied the right to speak to police.

Bojan Cmelik is among four convicted murderers ordered to serve solitary confinement as part of his life sentence for the murder of Hugo Chetcuti in July 2018.

His son addressed Azzopardi directly in a statement on his Instagram stories.

“Perhaps if it was your dad laying cold in his grave you would think differently? Misek tistħi Peppi! (You should be ashamed Peppi!),” Chetcuti said.

"I write this with absolute disgust"- Luke Chetcuti's reaction to Azzopardi's solitary confinement campaign: Screenshot of Chetcuti's instagram stories

On Sunday, Azzopardi said the current situation of solitary confinement is a ‘tragic farce’ and said inmates are being refused the chance to testify against the prison director.

Responding to Azzopardi's comments, Chetcuti said he was writing in "absolute disgust".

"How can you protect these murderers?" he posted in an Instagram story on Sunday.

"When I visit my dad at his grave he can't speak to me, or anybody else, because he is in an indefinite solitary confinement state due to death through the murder at the hands of one of the prisoners you so nobly defend."

An impromptu memorial to Hugo Chetcuti outside one of his establishments after he was murdered. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He said his murdered father has no rights anymore and his family is “scarred for life.”

“Do you even have any consideration for the after-effects on my children’s lives knowing that their grandfather was murdered? Do you know how hard it is for all my family to continue life, life is never going to be the same and never will be for us now.”

"My last memories of my dad are of watching a medic jumping on him desperately trying to bring him back to life."

The law allows a judge to order terms of solitary confinement in cases of serious crimes such as murder.

Yet, over the past years, social well-being experts have called on the authorities to abolish solitary confinement, which they claim, increases the likelihood of a prisoner committing even more violent crimes.

In his latest comments, Azzopardi suggested that solitary confinement was now also being used to stop prisoners speaking to police over the conditions in prison.

“Right now, as I write this, there are four prisoners who want to give statements to the police over the prison director’s leadership,” Azzopardi said.

“They want to testify about what they’ve seen and what they’ve been through. The director has refused to allow them to give a statement to the police. I’ve sent these four names to the police commissioner to take immediate action so that these prisoners can testify,” he said.